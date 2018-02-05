Summer 2018 Asia Minor Travel Seminar

Researching in the Archives of the Center for Asia Minor Studies (Athens) with a tour of northern Greece (Thessaloniki, Halkidiki, Xanthi, and Komotini)

June 10-30, 2018

The seminar will introduce undergraduate and graduate students to the history of the Christian communities that existed in late Ottoman Asia Minor. The seminar will be set in the Center for Asia Minor Studies, under the direction of Prof. Paschalis Kitromilides, with a focus on the Oral History accounts of refugees recounting life in their Asia Minor villages prior to their uprooting by the Treaty of Lausanne in 1923.

The second portion of the seminar will be a trip to northern Greece to visit refugee settlements of villages that were encountered in the archives, examining the settlement conditions, and the locations of memories from Asia Minor (churches, cultural centers, etc.).

The seminar may be taken for undergraduate or graduate credit through Hellenic College Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology.

Goals

The goals of the seminar are to:

Teach students about the vibrant Greek Orthodox Christian community that existed in a Muslim Ottoman society until 1923

Gain experience working in a major Greek archive

Examine the 1923 refugee villages where Greek Orthodox population of Asia Minor settled, and to examine artifacts, and talk to descendants

Observe bi-communal living of Christian and Muslim communities in Xanthi and Komotini, with populations that were excluded from the 1923 Lausanne Treaty

