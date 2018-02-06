Onassis Foundation scholarships for Foreigners 2018-2019

The Onassis Foundation announces its twenty-fourth (24th) annual Program of scholarships for the academic year 2018-2019 which is addressed to non-Greeks, Professors, Postdoctoral Researchers and Ph.D. Candidates for research in Greece on topics linked to greek culture, society or economy.

A total of ten (10) scholarships will be awarded from which three (3) scholarships will be allocated to university professors of all academic ranks, three (3) scholarships to post-graduate researchers and four (4) scholarships to PhD candidates.

Deadline for submission of application and all supporting documents : 28th February 2018 .

Applications can be submitted only electronically.

More information at the webpage of Onassis Foundation