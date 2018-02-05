Master’s Degree in Southeast European Studies, University of Athens

The MA in Southeast European Studies is an intense one-year graduate programme, taught in English, and the only graduate programme in the English language at Athens University.

The Programme is primarily addressed to graduates in the social sciences and humanities (politics, sociology, economics, social anthropology, political and social history, Balkan studies, Modern Greek Studies, journalism, etc). Based on its interdisciplinary nature, it aims at providing a thorough understanding of the key historical, social, political, economic, and cultural issues of Southeastern Europe (henceforth SEE).

The Programme has an excellent student-teacher ratio, and a strong international character, actively encouraging the participation of students from around the world. In addition to its academic aims, the Programme offers a unique opportunity for students with different backgrounds and experiences to spend an academic year in Athens, learning about Southeastern Europe with and from each other.

PROGRAMME SYLLABUS

The programme of studies includes coursework and research. Two semesters (Winter & Spring) of taught classes are followed by the research and writing of the postgraduate dissertation (from June to end of September). Students are required to select three courses each semester, making a total of six over the academic year. Each course counts for 10 ECTS. The exclusive language of instruction and examination of the Programme is English. Classes take place on weekdays after 4.30 p.m.

Winter Semester: from end of September till January

European Union Enlargement to South Eastern Europe.

Interconnected Histories: The Balkans and The Black Sea from the Eighteenth to the Twentieth Century.

Political Change, Democracy and Crisis in Southeast Europe.

Greece: Political Economy, Crisis and Change

Spring Semester: from February till the end of May

Nationalism in Southeastern Europe.

International Law and Peaceful Settlement of International Disputes in Southeast Europe

Contemporary Turkey: Domestic and Foreign Policy

Economic Transition Pathways in Southeastern Europe: Disruptions, Challenges, Prospects

Guest lectures

Summer: from June till the end of September

Each student is required to submit a thesis of 12,000-15,000 words(not including bibliography) on a topic directly concerned with Southeastern Europeand in one of the academic disciplines covered in the Programme. The thesis counts for 15 ECTS.

www.see.pspa.uoa.gr