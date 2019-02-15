Καππαδοκία, τόπος μαγικός (video)

Ένα καταπληκτικό βίντεο για ένα μαγικό τόπο.
If you didn’t believe me when I said Cappadocia is a magical place, I hope you do now ✨ from the caves and rock formations that go back thousands of years when refugees were escaping the Romans, to running with wild horses, this is only a taste. You can only know the feeling if you’ve been there. Having been twice now, I can promise you it won’t disappoint, and I feel like I still haven’t seen enough. Who wants to go back with me? 🌎 (Shot by: @ktybrk)